Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to announce the results for ICSE and ISC 2019 today at 3 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the Indian School Certificate (ICS) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination in 2019 can check their results at CISCE website - cisce.org. Moreover, the revaluation process will also begin from today itself and will be available till May 13th, 2019.

The council’s website currently displays the result timings and announcement date along with a greeting wishing best to all ICSE & ISC candidates. Additionally, on the home page of CISCE there is a flickering link for live result announcement press conference and interested individuals will be able to watch that from the given link. Please note that the link is currently inactive is expected to go live some time before the scheduled timing i.e. 3 pm today.

Separately, CISCE has also announced the dates for the compartmental examination for class 10 and class 12, which will be held from July 15 to 17, 2019, Business Today report says. This year, the ICSE Class 10 board exams were held from February 22 and the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 4. Both ended on March 25.

As mentioned in our previous report, individuals can check their scores from cisce.org and results.cisce.org using their unique ID. For receiving the results via SMS, students will have to send a message to the below-mentioned number in the prescribed format.

ISC 1234567 (seven digit unique ID) to 09248082883

ICSE 1234567 (seven digit unique ID) to 09248082883

Further, the result will be made available through the careers portal which can be accessed by using principal’s login ID credentials. On the other hand, the revaluation request provision will be available for seven days from the day of declaration of results i.e from May 7th to 13th, 2019.

In 2018, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 98.51 percent and that for Class 12 was 96.21 percent. Around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India, while 81,000 students appeared for ISC.