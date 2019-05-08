Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is all set to declare the 2019 12th class or HSSLC result today, May 8th, at 10.00 am. The result date and time was confirmed by the board on May 7th. All the students who had appeared for the HSSLC 2019 examination from the state can access the result at mbose.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

The board had conducted the HSSLC exam this year from March 1st to March 25th, 2019. The result for all the streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science – will be declared today together.

Apart from accessing the result on the website, students can also get the result via SMS, details of which are as follows:

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Here’s how to check to check MBOSE 12th result

Log on to Meghalaya Board’s official website. Click on ‘Results.’ Click on the HSSLC 2019 result link. Select the exam, exam year, and enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

In 2018, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Arts result on May 25th along with the SSLC result whereas the Science and Commerce subject results were declared separately. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 74.78% last year HSSLC