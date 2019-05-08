Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the 2019 12th class or HSSCL result today a while ago. The result can be accessed at the official website, mbose.in, and multiple third-party websites which include indiaresult.com and examresults.net.

The Examresults.net website is updated with the result but mbose.in website seems to be down now.

Students can click on this direct link to check the result. Feed the relevant information to access the result.

Apart from accessing the result on the website, students can also get the result via SMS, details of which are as follows:

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Here’s how to check to check MBOSE 12th result

Log on to Meghalaya Board’s official website. Click on ‘Results.’ Click on the HSSLC 2019 result link. Select the exam, exam year, and enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

In 2018, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Arts result on May 25th along with the SSLC result whereas the Science and Commerce subject results were declared separately. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 74.78% last year HSSLC