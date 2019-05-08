Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the 2019 12th or Plus Two result today before 12.00 noon, according to several outlets. The department had declared the 10th class result on Monday and now the 12th result is going to be declared.

All the students can access the results at multiple website which include keralapareeksahabhavan.in, keralaresults.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. NDTV reports that more than 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

In 2018, the department had declared the Plus Two result on May 10th, 2018. The students had managed a pass percentage of 83.75% last year. A total of 3.69 lakh students from Kerala and Lakshadweep took the exam and 3.09 lakh cleared. Kannur district registered the highest pass percentage of 86.75% while Pathanamthitta ranked last among the districts with 77.16%.

How to check the Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2019 result