Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (SCHE) has declared the result for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2019 today on its website - sche.ap.gov.in/ICET This years exam was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. The results were recently delayed by the conducting authority from May 6th to May 8th which is today. The results are now finally available on AP ICET portal after a few hours of delay from the scheduled timing of 11.30 am today.

Now the result link is finally available on the AP ICET portal - sche.ap.gov.in/ICET and candidates can check their scores using the registration number and hall ticket details. Here is the direct link to check the results.

Previously the results link was not available on the ICET portal, however Times of India report said that the results were declared by APSCHE chairperson Prof. Vijaya Raju. Karumudi Naga Suman secured the first position in ICET, followed by Kavya Sri. The results are available on Manabadi results website.

Candidates who have appeared for AP ICET 2019 can now check their result from AP ICET dedicated website using their registration number and hall ticket details. The common admission examination is conducted for admissions to the first year of MBA and MCA by universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

How to check AP ICET 2019 results