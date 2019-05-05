Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (SCHE) has postponed the result declaration date. The exam, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2019 result will now be released on May 8th at 11.30 am on its website - sche.ap.gov.in/ICET This years exam was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. As per the tentative ‘important dates’ released, the result was expected to be announced on May 6th.

The reason for the postponement was not provided by ICET conducting authority. The AP ICET 2019 portal just runs a ticker with the new information confirming the new result announcement date. It must be recalled that the provisional answer keys for all papers were released recently on April 26th by the conducting authority. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections over answer keys until April 29th. The exam was conducted on April 26th in two sessions.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their result from AP ICET dedicated website. The common admission examination is conducted for admissions to the first year of MBA and MCA by universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

How to check AP ICET 2019 results