Pak Taliban claims suicide blast at Sufi shrine in Lahore that killed 10
A suicide blast at one of Pakistan’s oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least 10 people and wounded 24 in the eastern city of Lahore, police said, in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.
Blast in Lahore, Pakistan: Data Darbar shrine has been targeted previously, in a 2010 suicide attack that killed more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.
India ‘absolutely needed’ as permanent member of UN Security Council, says France
India and nations like Germany, Brazil and Japan are “absolutely needed” as permanent members of a reformed and enlarged UN Security Council to better reflect contemporary realities.
Addition of these key members to the UN high-table is among France’s “strategic” priorities, the French envoy to the UN has said.
France’s permanent representative to the UN, Francois Delattre said, “Germany, Japan, India, Brazil and a fair representation of Africa in particular are absolutely needed at the table to get towards a fairer representation of the Security Council.”
Iran to suspend some nuclear deal commitments
Iran has decided to suspend some of its commitments under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major powers abandoned by Washington last year, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.
Heart failure deaths rising in U.S., especially among younger adults
More U.S. adults are dying from heart failure today than a decade ago, and the sharpest rise in mortality is happening among middle-aged and younger adults, a new study suggests.
Researchers examined data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on deaths from heart failure between 1999 and 2017 among adults 35 to 84 years old.