West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had conducted the WB Madhyamik Examination 2019 in February and the result announcement for the same is expected soon. According several news reports, WBBSE is likely to declare the Class 10th results on May 21. However, no official confirmation has been announced by the board.

Most reports have declared the result announcement date i.e May 21st without substantiation. It is advisable to wait for an official confirmation from WBBSE. Once the West Bengal Madhyamik Exam results are announced candidates will be able to check them from WBBSE website - wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year and the examination was held from February 12 to February 22, 2019. While the results can be checked online using the student hall ticket number, the results can also be availed through SMS alert as well. Candidates will have to send SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888. The format to send SMS is WB10.

Last year, 10, 84,178 students had appeared for the exam and the result was declared on June 10, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 85.49%. For other related information, candidates can check the official site of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.