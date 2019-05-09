Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has confirmed to Indianexpress.com that the 5th class result will be coming out today, May 9th, at 5.00 pm. The official said to Indian Express website, “The results of Class 5 examination will be declared on May 9 at 5 pm. The results will be available on all the region-based official websites.”

Once the result is declared, it is expected to be available at these official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, education.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in. Scroll.in had reported yesterday that the results are expected soon and now the officials confirm that the result will be coming out today.

This year the Class 5th examination was conducted from first week of April and continued till mid month. Times of India has reported that around 15 lakh students have appeared for the Class 5th exam this year.

The Class 5th results are in fact declared by the respective District board which is officially known as District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Board examination is conducted at Class 5th level in Rajasthan aimed at improving the standard of education in the state. DIETs in Rajasthan are responsible for conducting the examination at district, block level