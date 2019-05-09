Rajasthan Council of School Education has declared the 5th class result for 2019 today, May 9th, 2019. All the students can access their result at the Council’s official website.

The result was expected to be declared at 5.00 pm, as reported before, but has been declared at around 3.00 pm itself and now is available for students or guardians/parents to check at rajrmsa.nic.in.

The students can check the result at this direct link. The students need to feed in the roll number and date of birth and click on ‘Search’ to access their result.

More than 13 lakh students have appeared for the 2019 5th board exam in the state of Rajasthan. The exam was conducted from the first week of April and continued on until the middle of the month of April. The class 5th board is responsibility of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

Rajasthan state conducts the 5th class board examination to improve the standard of education in the state. DIETs in Rajasthan are responsible for conducting the examination at district, block level. Schools will download the result from the website and distribute it at their respective schools. Students need to approach their schools to get the original mark sheet.