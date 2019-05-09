China warns retaliatory measures if Donald Trump slaps more tariffs ahead of crucial trade talks
The talks are due to be held on May 9-10 in Washington between trade delegations headed by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
Ongoing accusations by Washington that Beijing is backtracking from consensus reached on key issues in the earlier rounds of talks.
China has threatened to retaliate if US President Donald Trump raises tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of goods ahead of the crucial 11th round of talks aimed at ending the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
In relief for India, US could delay action on oil, trade sanctions till June
India’s main concerns include the US decision to enforce sanctions on oil imports from Iran, one of the country’s main energy suppliers, and the withdrawal of benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme.
India and the US won’t immediately escalate vexed trade-related issues and are expected to hold their position on all important matters till a new government is formed in New Delhi by the month-end, officials with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
India’s alcohol intake up by 38% in seven years: Report
India’s annual alcohol intake increased by 38% between 2010 and 2017, according to a study published on Wednesday which found the total volume of alcohol consumed globally per year has risen by 70% since 1990.
Between 2010 and 2017, alcohol consumption in India increased by 38% – from 4.3 to 5.9 litres per adult per year.
Intake is growing in low- and middle-income countries, while the total volume of alcohol consumed in high-income countries has remained stable.