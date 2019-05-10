Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 results soon. The official brochure of the UP B.Ed JEE 2019 states that the results for the UP B.Ed. examination will be declared anywhere between May 10th to May 15th.

Once the result is declared, candidates can check their scores at upbed2019.in and mjpru.ac.in.

MJPRU had conducted the UP B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Examination on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed. programme offered by various universities and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Once the result is declared, the counselling process will begin for admissions to the B.Ed. course.

How to check the UP B.Ed 2019 JEE exam result: