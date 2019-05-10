Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the 2019 Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year re-verification result by May 15th, 2019, according to several reports.

The board has undertaken the process to re-verify and re-total the marks of all the candidates who had failed the Intermediate exam and had said that the result will be declared before May 10th. However, they have sought more time from the court and the High Court has given the board seven additional days.

The websites where the revaluation results will be available, once declared, for students to check are bie.telangana.gov.in tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults, manabadi.com.

TSBIE had declared the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8% with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7%.

The First year Intermediate General students scored 60.5% pass percentage and vocational students scored 53.2% pass percentage. Around 3.5 lakh students had failed the exam, which on a cursory look is generally the trend.

However, a lot of goof-ups in the evaluation and tabulation process were brought to attention later which might have led many students to have been inadvertently declared as failed. The errors included practical exams scores were not displayed for 531 Geography students, over 500 students were wrongly shown to have skipped the exam, while 4,288 were wrongly awarded single-digit marks for Mathematics.

At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam have committed suicide in the state. Scroll.in has taken a deep dive into the system which led to so many students committing suicide in this report. The state government taking note of the debacle has ordered revaluation of all the papers of failed students.

All the mistakes were attributable to inadequacies in the design and implementation of the application,” the committee which did the analysis concluded, referring to software deployed for processing “data relating to all aspects of examinations conducted in the academic year 2018-’19”.

The software was developed for the Board of Intermediate Education by Globarena Technologies at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore. The company is supposed to run it until 2021 and then hand it over to the board.

The revaluation process is being conducted by Noida-based Datatech Methodex, reports Times of India, and a three-member committee has been formed to look at data discrepancies. All the process will take another few days and it is expected that the result will be released by May 15th, 2019.