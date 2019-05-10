Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) is all set to conduct the 2019 Civil Services Preliminary examination on May 12th, 2019. The admit card for the same is available for download at the official website, mpscmanipur.gov.in.

The exam was initially scheduled for May 5th; however, due to the exam clashing with the NEET exam, the Commission postponed the preliminary examination.

The notification for the Civil Services was released on January 8th, 2019 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to February 3rd, 2019. Now, the exam schedule has been released.

The admit card can be downloaded from this direct link.

MPSC is conducting the 2019 Civil Services exam to fill 70 vacancies, details of which can be accessed in the notification available in this link. The selection process will have a preliminary exam, main exam, and an interview round.

How to download MPSC 2019 Civil Services admit card: