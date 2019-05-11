Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the hall tickets for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 Intermediate supplementary examination on Friday, May 10th, 2019. Students who have registered for the May Intermediate examination from the state can download the hall tickets from the official website, jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

Times of India reports that the examination will be conducted from May 14th to May 22nd for students who could not clear the March Intermediate examination. BIEAP had declared the March 2019 AP Intermediate result on April 12th, 2019. The combined pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year Intermediate March exam was 61.94%. The Krishna district has registered the best pass percentage with 89%.

How to download 2019 May AP Intermediate hall tickets:

Visit the official website to download the hall tickets. Click on University/Board Examinations tab on the home page. Links for hall tickets of IPASE May 2019 for 1st and 2nd year will be available on the page. Click on the relevant link. Select General/Vocation option and enter the Roll No/SSC exam no and click on ‘Get Hall Ticket’. The hall ticket will get downloaded which needs to be printed out.

The board had conducted the February-March Intermediate class examinations from from February 28th to March 17th, 2019 and the results were declared on April 12th. The vocational students had scored a combined pass percentage of 69%