Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the 2019 board exam results in the coming week. As reported earlier, the 12th class result is expected to be declared on May 15th and the 10th class result will be revealed on May 18th, 2019; however, now multiple reports have confirmed that both the results will be coming out on May 15th, 2019.

Once declared, the MP Board results will be available at the official website, mpbse.nic.in. for students to check. The result is also expected to be declared also at mpresults.nic.in where students can access their scores.

Here is how to check the MPBSE 10th and 12th result

Log in to the official MPBSE website, mpresults.nic.in. Click on ‘Results’. Click on the link for 10th or 12th 2018 result. Enter the required details and click on submit. The marks will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

In 2018, the Madhya Pradesh board had declared both the results on the same day, May 14th. The pass percentage for class 12th has been 68%. Students of 10th class registered a pass percentage of 66%. In both the exams, girls had outshined boys with regard to pass percentages.

The board had conducted the 2019 10th and 12th class exams in the month of March and April. The 12th class exams were conducted from March 3rd to April 2nd, 2019, and the 10th class exams were held from March 1st to March 27th, 2019.