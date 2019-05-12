Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 admit card will be available from Monday, May 13th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the CLAT 2019 examination can log in with their respective credentials at the official website, clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in or clat.ac.in, to download the admit card.

CLAT 2019 examination will be conducted on May 26th, 2019 and the timing for the exam is 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. CLAT has switched back to paper-and-pen mode this year instead of an online exam. The decision of switching to offline mode was taken at the fourth meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) in Hyderabad. The decision was taken in view of the technical glitches experienced in the past few years.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is an all India common entrance examination conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. This year the process of the exam will be taken care of by the National Law University, Odisha.

Howto download CLAT 2019 admit card:

Visit the CLAT 2019 official website. Click on the ‘Login’ button on the home page. Enter the log-in credentials and submit. The admit card can be accessed and printed out from the page.

Candidates can access previous year’s question papers by logging in with their ID and password. After logging in, all previous years’ question paper can be used to prepare for the CLAT 2019 examination.