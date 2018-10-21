Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be reverted back to being an offline exam from 2019. A press released issued on Saturday informed that the CLAT exam through online mode has been experiencing glitches for the past few years. Keeping in mind the glitches, the CLAT 2019 will be taken in an offline mode and candidates will give the exam in paper-pen mode.

The decision of switching to offline mode was taken at the fourth meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) in Hyderabad. The press release stated, “The decision was taken in view of the technical glitches experienced in the past few years. From 2019, students will again have to appear in pen-paper mode.”

The CLAT 2019 exam would be conducted on May 12th, 2019 the process of the exam will be taken care by the National Law University, Odisha. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes.

The press release also stated that the consortium would set up a permanent website and a CLAT secretariat that would function throughout the year from the Bangalore office. To improve the quality of the paper, the consortium would take effort to create a question bank. The press said, “The consortium resolved to create a question bank to which experts from all the NLUs and other institutions would be asked to contribute.”