Consortium of National Law University has released the CLAT 2019 admit card today, May 13th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) 2019 examination can download their admit card from the official website, clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in and logging in to their account.

CLAT 2019 will be switched to offline paper-and-pen mode from an online mode after the students experienced a lot of technical glitches over the past few years. The CLAT 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26th, 2019 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

How to download CLAT 2019 admit card:

Visit the CLAT 2019 official website. Click on the ‘Login’ button on the home page. Enter the mobile number and password and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed and printed out from the page.

Apart from admit card, the candidates can also access previous year’s question papers after logging in which will help candidates in their exam preparation.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is an all India common entrance examination conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. This year the process of the exam will be taken care of by the National Law University, Odisha.