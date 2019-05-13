Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur, is expected to declare the AP ECET 2019 examination result today, May 13th, 2019. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once declared, at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET The university will also be releasing the final answer keys along with the result.

AP ECET 2019 or Engineering Common Entrance Exam was conducted on behalf of the SCHE AP on April 30th, 2019 and the answer keys for all the subjects were released on May 1st, 2019. After careful evaluation of all the objection, final answer keys were prepared, based on which the evaluation is done and results are declared.

How to download AP ECET 2019 Answer Keys:

Visit the AP ECET official website. Click on the result link on the home page. A new page which will open where candidates need to feed in personal details and submit. The result will be displayed on the screen.

AP ECET examination is conducted for 2nd year lateral entry for Engineering and Pharmacy courses offered at various institutions in the state for diploma holders in Engineering and BSc candidates. The application process for the AP ECET 2019 was initiated on February 18th and it went on until March 27th, 2019.