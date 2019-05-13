Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation and mock test link for Junior Engineer, JE (IT), Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant recruitment. The link is available on RRB regional websites and can be accessed from this link here which contains the list of all RRB sites. Candidates will be able to view their exam city, date information by using their registration and date of birth details on the login page.

Only a few days ago, RRB had released a notification confirming the exam date for RRB JE, JE (IT), DMS, CMA recruitment. The Computer Based Test stage 1 examination is scheduled to begin from May 22nd and the admit card for the same will be declared four days prior to the exam. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment, will also be informed about the exam city intimation, date link activation through their Registered Mobile and e-Mail IDs as well.

The CBT exam will consist of 100 multiple type questions and candidates will have 90 minutes to finish the examination. Also note that there is 1/3rd negative marking for every incorrect answer. Candidate must also bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and passport size colour photograph without fail to the examination centre.

Candidates may login with their credentials through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-Call letter.