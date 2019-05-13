Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced the results for ICSE and ISC 2019, Class 10th and 12th equivalent examinations on May 7th. The pass percentage for ICSE was 98.54 percent while for ISC it was 96.52 percent. But for students who did not pass this years examination or were unsatisfied with their results, CISCE provided an opportunity to apply for revaluation of results. Candidates can apply for revaluation from CISCE website - cisce.org.

A press notification regarding this was released by the Council on May 6th which categorically mentioned that revaluation process will be available only for seven days from the day of declaration of results. The revaluation requests can be made by Heads of school or by candidates themselves.

In order to raise an ICSE, ISC exam recheck request, candidates will have to register first on CISCE careers portal. After completing the registration, students will have to log in on the portal. The requests must be submitted online followed by online payment of requisite charges as applicable.

Separately, for the first time, CISCE is allowing students to appear for compartmental exams. Eligible students, who mark sheets says eligible for improvement, and even schools can register for the compartmental exams online from June 24th to 30th. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 5th, 16th and 17th, 2019. Results for the same that is compartmental exams will be on August 5th, 2019.

Notably in 2019, Kolkata’s Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru’s Vibha Swaminathan scored perfect 100 percent marks in the ISC, Class 12th examination. They are the first students to score 100 percent in ISC in the history of the school board. On the other hand, Juhi Rupesh Kajaria from Mumbai and Manhar Bansal from Punjab’s Muktsar topped the Class 10 ISCE exam with 99.60 percent.