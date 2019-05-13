Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 2019 Class 10th or Secondary School Exam (SSE) result for the Jammu division (summer zone) today a while ago. All the students who had appeared for the 10th exam from the Jammu zone can access their result at jkbose.ac.in. The website is down at the moment but the result is also available at indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE had declared the 10th class result for the Kashmir division last week. Apart from that, the Jammu division’s 12th class result has also been declared. The JKBOSE is divided into three divisions, Jammu, Kashmir and Kargil, and results are declared separately for each zone.

The students can access the result by click on this direct link for the result at the Indiaresults website.

Students will have to visit their respective schools in order to collect the final marksheet and pass certificate later on. Further, the board is expected to update the website with relevant details on revaluation and compartmental examination process soon.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10th results