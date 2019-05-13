Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has finally disclosed that the result for the 2019 10th class or SSC exam will be declared tomorrow, May 14th, reports NDTV. The result will come out anytime between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Earlier, we had reported that the May 14th as the result date is just tentative. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at bseap.org and manabadi.com.

Around 6.21 lakh students have appeared from the state for the SSC examination this year and the examination was conducted in the month of March and April 2019. The Telangana state has declared the SSC result today and now the Andhra Pradesh will declare it tomorrow.

The year the SSC result from the state had to be delayed due to officials being tied with election duties which was conducted in the state on April 11th. In 2018, the board had declared the SSC result on April 29th, 2018. The board announced that 94.48% of the students who took the AP SSC exam have cleared. The pass percentage for girls is 94.55% while for boys it is 94.41%.

The state had declared the intermediate exam result for 1st and 2nd year on April 12th. The overall pass percentage for the exam is 61.94% for both the classes. The pass percentage for vocational courses were recorded at 69%. The Krishna district has registered the best pass percentage with 89%.