Central teams arrives in Odisha to assess damage by cyclone Fani
An inter-ministerial Central team is in Odisha to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani that hit the state’s coastal districts on May 3 leaving 64 dead, an official said.
The nine-member team is being led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj.
The team, which is to be split into two groups, will visit Puri and Khurda districts on Monday and Tuesday. The two districts are among the places worst-hit by the cyclone.
300 Yaks die of starvation after heavy snowfall in Sikkim
After a bout of harsh winter weather, around 300 Himalayan yaks have died in Sikkim, said officials.
The yaks died in the cold desert region of North Sikkim – allegedly due to starvation, government sources said.
A source added that the last time so many yaks had died was in 1994-95 after the region received heavy snowfall which wiped out the entire herd.
Kamala Harris says US officials should consider breaking up Facebook
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider breaking up Facebook Inc, the world’s largest social media company, saying it is a utility that has gone unregulated.
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes called last week for the social network to be split into three parts.
Machine learning could predict death or heart attack with over 90% accuracy: Study
A study claimed that machine learning, modern bedrock of artificial intelligence, could predict death or heart attack with more than 90 per cent accuracy.
The study was presented at The International Conference on Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac CT (ICNC) 2019.
Machine learning is used every day. Google’s search engine, face recognition on smartphones, self-driving cars, Netflix and Spotify recommendation systems – all use machine learning algorithms to adapt to the individual user.