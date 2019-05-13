AIMA has issued admit card for Management Admission Test (MAT) May 2019 Computer-Based Test (CBT) today, May 13th at around 4.30 pm. All the candidates who have registered before May 10th to participate in the MAT CBT May 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

AIMA will be conducting the MAT May 2019 CBT exam on May 18th. MAT also is going to be conducting the Phase 2 Paper-Based Test on May 18th. It should be noted that candidates who want to attend the CBT test can still register for it on or before May 14th. Admit card for the Paper-Best Test and Computer-Based test for candidates who have registered after May 10th will be issued on May 15th.

Candidates can to download the AIMA MAT admit card from this direct link.

How to download AIMA MAT 2019 admit card:

Visit the AIMA MAT official website. Under the Download tab, click on MAT Admit Card. Enter the Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Email Address and click on ‘Submit’. The MAT February 2019 admit card can be printed out from the page.

AIMA MAT scores are used for admissions by over 600 management schools across India for MBA and allied programmes. The test is being conducted since 1988 and the government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.