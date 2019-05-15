Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the results for Rajasthan Class 12th, Science and Commerce stream examinations soon on its results website - rajresults.nic.in. The results will be available on the website and can be checked by students using their examination roll number.

While we had earlier reported that the Rajasthan Class 12th results will be announced soon. Now, a report citing an unnamed RBSE board official has now confirmed the time for result declaration today. ‘Rajasthan Board official has confirmed that the Rajasthan Board Result Commerce and Science stream results 2019 will be announced at 4 pm’, India Today reported.

Around 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam this year. The board has a tradition to declare the Commerce and Science stream results first and Arts later as the number of students who appear for the Arts stream is higher than the combined total of the remaining two streams.

RBSE, in 2018, had declared the Commerce and Science stream result on May 23rd. Commerce students registered a pass percentage of 91.09 percent and Science students managed 86.6 percent. Girls outshined boys in both the streams with girls registering 95.42 percent and 90.33 percent and boys 89.23 percent and 85.08 percent in Commerce and Science, respectively.