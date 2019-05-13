Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, officials have said that they will start declaring the 2019 12th class result from this week, reports NDTV. The board will be declaring the Science and Commerce stream results first and the Arts stream result will be declared a few days later. The 10th class result will take some time, the report added.

The result, once declared, can be accessed at these websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The link will be displayed on the result page which students need to click and feed in the relevant details to access their scores.

NDTV also said around 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam this year and 11.2. lakh for the 10th class. The board has a tradition to declare the Commerce and Arts stream results first and Arts later as the number of students who appear for the Arts stream is higher than the combined total of the remaining two streams.

RBSE, in 2018, had declared the Commerce and Science stream result on May 23rd. Commerce students registered a pass percentage of 91.09% and Science students managed 86.6%. Girls outshined boys in both the streams with girls registering 95.42% and 90.33% and boys 89.23% and 85.08% in Commerce and Science, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 12th class Arts stream result in 2018 was declared around a week later on June 1st. The students of this stream had scored a pass percentage of 88.92% and once against girls had performed better than boys in terms of pass percentage.