Board of Secondary Education Haryana has declared the 12th class result today, May 15th, 2019. Students who had appeared for the 12th class exam from any stream in the state can check the result at the official website, bseh.org.in. The result can also be accessed at indiaresults.com.

Indianexpress report states that the pass percentage this year is 74.4% for 12th class for the state which is 11 percentage points better than 2018.

Students can click on this direct link to access the Senior Secondary or 12th result.

Indianexpress reports that around 2 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class board exam from the state. In 2018, the state board had declared the result on May 18th and this year it has declared the result in a similar time frame. In 2018, the pass percentage was 63.18% in which girls had performed significantly better than boys by scoring 72.38% versus 57.1%.

How to check BSEH 2019 12th class result:

Log on to the official BSEH website. Click on the 12th result link. Enter all the required details and click on submit. The marks will be displayed and can be printed out.

The exam for Haryana Class 12th was held from March 7th to April 5th, 2019 and around 2 lakh students participated in the exams. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads, Indian Express report says.