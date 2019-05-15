RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce stream results declared: Live Updates
Rajasthan Class 12th results for Science and Commerce streams have been declared today on May 15th. Candidates can check the results at rajresults.nic.in.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for Rajasthan Class 12th, Science and Commerce stream examinations on its results website - rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can now visit the results site and direct check their scores using the examination roll number. The overall pass percentage for the science stream is 92.88 percent while for the commerce stream it is 91.46 percent.
In the science stream, the pass percentage is 92.88 percent. Girls have outperformed boys with girls scoring 95.86 pass percentage, while boys secured 91.59 percent. For the commerce stream, on the other hand, the overall pass percentage is at 91.46 percent. The pass percentage among girls is 95.31 percent
RBSE held the class 12th exam in March and April this year. The exam had begun on March 7 and concluded on April 2 this year. Around 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam in all three streams this year. In the science stream, of the total 2,57,719 candidates who appeared for Class 12 exams have cleared the exams. For the Commerce stream, of the total 42,140 candidates who appeared have passed.
Results declared
4.02 pm: The Rajasthan Class 12th results have been declared and are available on rajresults.nic.in website. Below are the direct links for Science and Commerce stream results
Rajasthan Senior Secondary Science - 2019 Results
How to check RBSE Class 12th Science, commerce results 2019
3.35 pm: Students can check the RBSE 12th science and commerce results on the official results website - rajresults.nic.in once it is declared.
1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
2. Choose your class 12th stream that is either 12th Science 2019, 12th commerce 2019 link.
3. Enter the required details that is the exam roll number
4. Submit and view your result
3.25 pm: Students, who wish to go for re-verification/ recounting must wait for the Board’s announcement. Usually Boards start accepting applications for re-checking soon after the declaration of the result. A separate notification in this regard is expected from RBSE.
Rajasthan Class 10th results date awaited
3.15 pm: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is yet to confirm any date for class 10 result. Last year the class 10 board exam result was announced on June 11 and 79.86 percent of students had cleared the exam.
3 pm: Candidates must please note that only scores can be checked online and students will have to visit their respective institutes to collect the mark sheets and pass certificates. It will be issued soon after the declaration of class 12 board result. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will issue pass certificates and mark sheets to the students which can be collected from the respective schools.
2.55 pm: RBSE held the class 12th exam in March and April this year. The exam had begun on March 7 and concluded on April 2 this year. Around 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam this year.
2.51 pm: In 2018, RBSE had declared the Commerce and Science stream result on May 23rd. Commerce students registered a pass percentage of 91.09 percent and Science students managed 86.6 percent.
2.45 pm: A report citing an unnamed RBSE board official has confirmed the time for result declaration today. ‘Rajasthan Board official has confirmed that the Rajasthan Board Result Commerce and Science stream results 2019 will be announced at 4 pm’, India Today reported.