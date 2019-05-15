Monsoon likely to arrive in Kerala 5 days late on June 6: IMD
The monsoon is likely to be delayed this year as its arrival expected on June 6, five days after its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department said.
“This year, the statistical model forecast suggests that the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed,” the IMD said. The delay in the arrival of monsoon may not necessarily have an impact on the overall rainfall.
“Conditions are becoming favourable for advance of southwest monsoon over the southern part of Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during May 18-19,” it added.
Kamal Haasan comment: Delhi HC says ‘no’ to plea for a direction to ECI
The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deregister political parties that misuse religion, race, caste, community and language for electoral gain.
On May 13, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said, ‘The first terrorist post India’s independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse’.
Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, with few exceptions
Alabama’s Senate passed a near-total ban on abortion on May 14, sending what would be the nation’s most stringent abortion law to the state’s Republican Governor.
Alabama Senators rejected an attempt to add an exception for rape and incest. The amendment was voted down 21-11, with four Republicans joining Democrats.