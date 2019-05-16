Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has no confirmed result date yet for the 10th class result. Multiple outlets yesterday had said that the result will be coming out in the evening without any official confirmation. However, NDTV reported later that the officials have said that the results are not coming on May 15th.

JAC had released the result of 2019 12th class board exam for Commerce and Science on May 14th and since then students have been searching a lot online about the latest details on JAC 10th result. JAC has a pattern of releasing its results in the evening hours and informing about the result a few hours before the release of the result.

The 12th class Science stream students have achieved a pass percentage of 57% which is much better than in 2018 when they had scored 48.43%. For Commerce, the pass percentage is jumped slightly by around 3 percentage points at 70.44% compared to 67.4% in 2018.

JAC had released the 10th class result in 2018 on June 11th, 2018. The students managed a pass percentage of 59.48%, with 2,54,830 students clearing the examination in 2018.

The result will be available at these official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jacresults.nic.in. Students can click on the 10th class result link once released and feed in their individual information to access the result.