West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the Preliminary examination result for the 2019 WB Civil Services examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination can check the PSC website, pscwbonline.gov.in, for the result.

A total number of 15,997 candidates have been deemed as successful in the examination and are now eligible to appear for the Main examination. The PSC also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. The Main examination will commence tentatively on May 25th, details of which will be available on the official website shortly.

Candidates can access result page in this direct link.

The application process for the WB Civil Services (Exec) began on November 6th, 2018 and the application process went on until November 26th, 2018. The Preliminary exam was held on January 20th, 2019 and now the result has been declared. The number of vacancies will be revealed in the near future but the vacancies are for all the grades and for many state government departments.

How to access WBPSC 2019 Civil Services prelim exam result: