Food Corporation of India (FCI) will be releasing the admit card for the Phase I examination for the 2019 recruitment within the next few days. The exam is scheduled to be conducted May 31st to June 3rd, details of which were released in the first week of May. The admit card, when released, can be downloaded from the official website, recruitmentfci.in.

According to a notification released on May 3rd, FCI will be conducting the Phase I examination from May 31st to June 3rd, 2019 in four shifts per day. The examination will tentatively be for an hour’s duration. The notification also stated that the call letter for the exam will be issued 15 days prior to the examination, thus we expect the admit card to be available today or tomorrow.

The phase-I exam will be an online test with multiple choice questions and is common for all the candidates irrespective of the post. The exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks and for an hour’s duration. The exam will test candidates on English Language (30 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 questions), and Numerical Aptitude (35 questions) and each section will be for 20 minutes.

FCI had issued the recruitment notification on February 23rd, 2019 and the application process was conducted in the month of March 2019. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).