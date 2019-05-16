West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has declared the 2019 Madrasah examination results today, May 16th, 2019 at 12.00 noon. Students who had appeared for any of the examination conducted under the Madrasah Education exam can check their result at the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

The results for all the examinations were declared today which include High Madrasah Examination, Alim Examination, and Fazil Examination. The board had conducted the examination from February 6th to February 18th and now the result can be accessed at the official website.

Students can access the Madrasah result at the direct links for High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil.

How to access WB 2019 Madrasah Exam results: