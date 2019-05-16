As reported earlier today, Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for the Phase I examination for the recruitment of 2019 Category III vacancies a while ago. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the FCI 2019 recruitment need to download the admit card from their respective zones, links for which are available at recruitmentfci.in.

FCI will be conducting the Phase I examination from May 31st to June 3rd. Candidates who are not able to generate the call letter should register their grievances at cgrs.ibps.in at least a week before the date of the examination.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

The phase-I exam will be an online test with multiple choice questions and is common for all the candidates irrespective of the post. The exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks and for an hour’s duration. The exam will test candidates on English Language (30 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 questions), and Numerical Aptitude (35 questions) and each section will be for 20 minutes.

FCI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4,103 vacancies, of which most of the vacancies are for AG-III (Depot) position for 1,771 positions, AG-III (Technical) for 720 positions, and AG-III (Accounts) for 509 positions. Other vacancies include Junior Engineer positions, Steno positions, Typist positions among others.

FCI had issued the recruitment notification on February 23rd, 2019 and the application process was conducted in the month of March 2019. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

How to download FCI 2019 Recruitment Phase I Admit Card: