Andhra Pradesh SCHE has decided not to declare the EAMCET 2019 result until the TS Intermediate examination revaluation results come out.

Times of India reports that S Vijaya Raju, Chairman of Council of High Education, announced that the decision was taken keeping in mind a large number of students from Telangana State had appeared for the EAMCET 2019 examination from the state.

EAMCET 2019 result was expected to be declared in the third week of May. However, it was reported yesterday that High Court has asked the TS Intermediate re-verification result to be declared before May 27th.

Once the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declares the revaluation result, the EAMCET 2019 for the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can be expected.

TSBIE had declared the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th; however, a lot of discrepancies in the results were pointed out later. Thus, TSBIE decided to reverify all the answer sheets of 3.5 lakh students who were declared as failed in the exam.

The revaluation process is being conducted by Noida-based Datatech Methodex, reports Times of India, and a three-member committee has been formed to look at data discrepancies.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, conducted the AP EAMCET 2019 examination process on behalf of AP SCHE. The exams were conducted from April 20th to April 24th, 2019.

EAMCET examination is conducted for admissions to courses related to Engineering, Medical, and Agriculture provided by universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.