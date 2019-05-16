High Court order on Telangana Intermediate re-verification results was released on Wednesday. Reportedly, the HC has ordered the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) to declare the TS Inter revaluation 2019 results by May 27th on its website. Earlier the board was scheduled to announce the results yesterday on May 15th but were postponed due to technical difficulties.

The court has also ordered to put up the answer sheets of all 3 lakh failed students on the website, Times of India report added. The result will be released at all these official TSBIE sites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. This re-verification of the TS IPE 2019 result was prompted after multiple discrepancies were noted in the result which led to many students being designated as failed.

At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam have committed suicide in the state. Scroll.in has taken a deep dive into the system which led to so many students committing suicide in this report. The state government taking note of the debacle has ordered revaluation of all the papers of failed students.

The revaluation process is being conducted by Noida-based Datatech Methodex and a three-member committee has been formed to look at data discrepancies. TSBIE had declared the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8 percent with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7 percent.