Haryana 10th result: Pass Percentage of 57.3%; result link not active yet - LIVE UPDATE
The result for Haryana 10th class will be available at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com websites for students to check
Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has confirmed that the Secondary Exam or 10th class result for the year 2019 will be declared today, May 17th, at 3.00 pm. Students can check the result, once declared, at the official website, bseh.org.in. Apart from the result will also be available at indiaresults.com’s HBSE’s page.
According to various reports, around 4 lakh students have appeared for the 10th class exam from the state. The 10th class result from the state in 2018 was declared on May 21st and the pass percentage last year was 51.15%. Girls secured a pass percentage of 55.34% and boys just 47.61%.
How to check BSEH 2019 10th class result:
- Log on to the official BSEH website.
- Click on the 10th result link.
- Enter all the required details and click on submit.
- The marks will be displayed and can be printed out.
Haryana state’s 12th class board exam results have already been declared on May 15th, 2019. The students managed to score a pass percentage of 74.4% which is around 11 percentage points better than the 2018 result.
Check out our live updates for the Haryana 2019 10th class result:
Live updates
3:35 pm: Girls performed better than boys this year, too. The pass percentage for girls is 62% and for boys it is 53%.
3:18 pm: The board will conduct the supplementary exam in June for students who could not clear the March-April exam. The link to apply for the supplementary exam will get activated soon at the official website.
3:16 pm: Even though compared to other states, the pass percentage is low, this is still better than 2018’s record when the students had secured a percentage of 51.5%.
3:12 pm: Initial reports suggest the 10th class students have secured a pass percentage of 57.3%, reports Indianexpress.com.
3:06 pm: Indianexpress reports that the result has been declared at a press conference. However, the link to check the result is not active yet.
3:02 pm: The result link is expected to get activated any moment now.
2:48 pm: The result is expected to be released in 15 minutes. The students are suggested to keep their hall tickets and roll numbers ready to check their result.
2:36 pm: The board had conducted the 10th class examination in the months of March and first week of April 2019.
2:23 pm: In 2018, the board had declared the 10th class result on May 21st. The students had achieved a pass percentage of 51.15% with girls outshining boys by around 7.5 percentage points.
2:22 pm: The 12th class exam saw an increase in the pass percentage by around 11 points compared to 2018.
2:21 pm: The board had declared the 12th class result a few days ago on May 15th. The students had scored a pass percentage of 74.4% in that exam.
2:11 pm: The result will be available at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com HBSE’s page. The link to check the result is expected to get activated at 3.00 pm.
2:10 pm: According to various reports, around 4 lakh students have appeared for the exam from the state of Haryana this year.
2:08 pm: BSEH or HBSE is all set to declare the state’s 10th class result today at around 3.00 pm.