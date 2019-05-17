Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a patriot

  • The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal had called Nathuram Godse a patriot on May 16th.
  • BJP leaders had asked Thakur to publicly apologise for her remarks.
  • Today, Pragya Thakur said that her statements are wrong and she respects Mahatma Gandhi.
  • PM Modi in a rally today said that he will not be forgiving Thakur for her remarks.

SC withdraws protection against arrest for former Kolkata police commissioner on Saradha scam

  • Supreme Court gave former Kolkatta police chief, Rajeev Kumar, 7 days to seek legal remedies.
  • CBI had requested Kumar’s custodial interrogation to question him for his previous evasive replies regarding the Saradha scam.
  • Rajeev Kumar’s lawyer argued in the court that the CBI’s request is a malafide exercise.
  • The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people.  

Taiwan becomes firt Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage

  • The lawmakers passed the bill allowing same-sex couples to form “exclusive permanent unions” along with another clause that would let them apply for a “marriage registration”.
  • Taiwan becomes the first Asian country to legalise same sex marriage.
  • Taiwan had previously legalised same-sex marriage in 2017 but the government was unable to implement the court’s ruling due to a conservative opposition. Court had given government till May 24th, 2019 to implement its order.