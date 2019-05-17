Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a patriot
The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal had called Nathuram Godse a patriot on May 16th.
BJP leaders had asked Thakur to publicly apologise for her remarks.
Today, Pragya Thakur said that her statements are wrong and she respects Mahatma Gandhi.
PM Modi in a rally today said that he will not be forgiving Thakur for her remarks.
SC withdraws protection against arrest for former Kolkata police commissioner on Saradha scam
Supreme Court gave former Kolkatta police chief, Rajeev Kumar, 7 days to seek legal remedies.
CBI had requested Kumar’s custodial interrogation to question him for his previous evasive replies regarding the Saradha scam.
Rajeev Kumar’s lawyer argued in the court that the CBI’s request is a malafide exercise.
The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people.
Taiwan becomes firt Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage
The lawmakers passed the bill allowing same-sex couples to form “exclusive permanent unions” along with another clause that would let them apply for a “marriage registration”.
Taiwan becomes the first Asian country to legalise same sex marriage.
Taiwan had previously legalised same-sex marriage in 2017 but the government was unable to implement the court’s ruling due to a conservative opposition. Court had given government till May 24th, 2019 to implement its order.