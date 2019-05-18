State Bank of India (SBI) has released the call letter for the preliminary exam for the 2019 recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on late Friday, May 17th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the SBI 2019 PO preliminary examination can download the admit card or call letter from the Careers page of SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI will be conducting the Prelim examination for the PO recruitment on June 8th, June 9th, June 15th, and June 16th. The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies. The SBI has also recently made some changes in the exam centres for both Preliminary and Main exam, details of which can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can download the Preliminary Exam call letter for SBI PO recruitment 2019 from this direct link.

SBI had issued the 2019 Probationary Officer notification on April 2nd and the application process went on until April 22nd, 2019. SBI generally issues the notification for the PO recruitment every year in the months of January or February; however, this year it was delayed due to unknown reasons.

How to download SBI PO 2019 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter: