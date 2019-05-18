Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for the 2018 Group-I Service recruitment screening test on Friday, May 17th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the recruitment drive for Group-I Service can download the hall ticket the Commission’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Screening Test for the Group-I Service Recruitment will be conducted on May 26th, 2019. A total number of 114,473 candidates have applied to appear for the Screening Test according to a notice published by APPSC.

How to download hall ticket for APPSC 2018 Group-I Service Screening Test:

Visit the APPSC’s official website. Click on the link on the home page for Hall Ticket for Screening Test for Group-I Services. A new page will open where candidates need to feed in their log-in information. The admit card can be accessed, downloaded, and printed out from the page.

The Commissions had released the notification for the 2018 Group-I Service recruitment on December 31st, 2018 and the application process was conducted in the month of January 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for the 169 vacancies for which more than 1.14 lakh candidates have applied.