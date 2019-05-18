Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Junior Engineer recruitment first stage CBT exam on all RRB regional websites. The exam is scheduled to begin from May 22nd and admit card for only those candidates whose exam is scheduled on that day has been released. Applicants can download their respective admit cards from RRB regional websites or RRB online registration portal - rrbonlinereg.in.

The RRB had earlier released a notification regarding the Junior Engineer, JE (IT), Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts recruitment. The first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to begin from May 22nd as mentioned earlier and candidates can download their admit card by logging in using the registration number and date of birth details.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for RRB JE recruitment 2019

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. The CBT exam will consist of 100 multiple type questions and candidates will have 90 minutes to finish the examination. Also note that there is 1/3rd negative marking for every incorrect answer. Candidate must also bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and passport size colour photograph without fail to the examination centre.

Previously the board had released the City intimation, mock test link update on May 13th and informed the candidates through their Registered Mobile and e-Mail IDs as well. So candidates can follow a similar procedure used during downloading the city intimation information. Candidates will have to choose their respective region first and then login using personal credentials to access the exam admit card.