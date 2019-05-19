Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will likely announce the results for class 12th arts stream exams 2019 soon. Several media outlets have reported that the results for the arts stream are expected soon without mentioning any particular date or timing for the result declaration. However, once declared the Rajasthan class 12th results can be accessed from RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In 2018, the class 12th result for art stream was announced on June 1. But this year results for Science and Commerce streams were announced earlier than last year. So based on that one could expect the Arts stream results to be announced earlier than 2018 as well. However, some outlets have gone ahead and predicted the result announcement date to be around next week. However, these claims cannot be independently verified and hence should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Only a few days ago on May 15th, RBSE had declared the Class 12th result for Science and Commerce streams. In the science stream, the pass percentage is 92.88 percent. Girls have outperformed boys with girls scoring 95.86 pass percentage, while boys secured 91.59 percent. For the commerce stream, on the other hand, the overall pass percentage is at 91.46 percent. The pass percentage among girls is 95.31 percent.

RBSE held the class 12th exam in March and April this year. The exam had begun on March 7 and concluded on April 2 this year. Around 10 lakh students have appeared for the 12th class exam in all three streams this year. The board has a tradition of declaring the Arts stream result later than other streams as the number of students who appear for the Arts stream is higher than the combined total of the remaining two streams.

So while no fixed date has been announced for RBSE 12th Arts stream result 2019, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the board website for any updates. Also the updates regarding the result will be available on our website.