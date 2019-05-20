Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled the wraps from its most anticipated motorcycle in 2019, the Gixxer SF 250, at the launch event today on May 20th. The Japanese manufacturer also unveiled an updated variant of its existing fully fairer Gixxer SF 150 as well. While the SF 250 is the all new premium motorcycle with several top-class features on board, the younger sibling gets an design update. Both the motorcycles from Gixxer SF series now sport an identical fairing with the all new LED headlamp setup.

Now it is no surprise that Gixxer SF 250 was the star of the event today and rightly so. The 250cc fully faired machine comes with new design and aggressive stance with clip-on handlebars. The design is inspired from European Motorcycle design and sports a low crouched silhouette. In terms of visual elements, the new bikes boasts of a LED headlight, fully digital speedometer that is loaded with tons of information, a M cap design muffler and an addition of tyre hugger.

On the engine front, there is a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which produces 26.5 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The six-speed gearbox is surely something that will be much appreciated by the audience here in India. Further, the braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.

The new bike, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 offers quite many features and makes for a quite good package overall. However, the most crucial question still remains, how much is it priced at? The SF 250 has been priced at Rs 1,70,655 ex-showroom Delhi and will be available in two colour options - Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Black. This is a very competitive pricing for the features on offer.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 & Gixxer SF 150 Launch https://t.co/pxvzzenSaB — Suzuki India (@suzuki2wheelers) May 20, 2019

Being a sports motorcycle, SF 250 will take on likes of Honda CBR 250R, however keeping the pricing in mind the new machine from Suzuki might give a competition to naked 250cc bikes from this segment as well.

On the other hand, not much was revealed about the updated SF 150 motorcycle. However, what can be said from the looks of it that the updated motorcycle gets the new design similar to its elder sibling, SF 250. The fairing and LED headlamp setup looks identical and other details have been carried on from the previous model. There seems to be a slight reduction in power figure on the 150 model, the updated specifications are available on the Suzuki Motorcycle India website. In terms of pricing the SF 150 will retail at Rs 1,09,870 ex-showroom Delhi.