India General election 2019 and exit poll predictions so far
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the exit polls are not the “final decision” but indicate that the BJP will once again come to power.
Most exit polls have forecast another term for Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
The rupee and bonds rallied at market opening on Monday after exit polls suggested the election will give a clear mandate for the ruling party led coalition.
Scott Morrison thanks Australians for surprise election victory
A jubilant Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday vowed to get straight back to work after a shock general election victory, which delivered the country three more years of conservative government.
“If Iran wants to fight, that will be official end of it”: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump issued an ominous warning to Iran on Sunday, suggesting that if the Islamic republic attacks American interests, it will be destroyed.
Tensions between US and Iran have been on the rise as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian “threats.
US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
The U.S. military said one of its warships sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea on Sunday, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of tense ties between the world’s two biggest economies.
The U.S. military has a long-standing position that its operations are carried out throughout the world, including areas claimed by allies, and they are separate from political considerations.
Trump ‘pro-life’ except in cases of rape and incest
President Donald Trump has declared himself “strongly pro-life”, days after two U.S. States passed tough new restrictions on abortions, but said exceptions should be made for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions — Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother...” he tweeted late on Saturday.