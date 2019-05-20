West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the result for Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th exam 2019 on May 21st that is tomorrow. Our previous report had confirmed the same on and now an official confirmation on West Bengal results portal has provided with timing for the result declaration. The WBBSE 10th results will be announced at 10 am at results website - wbresults.nic.in.

Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year and the examination was held from February 12 to February 22, 2019. All the students who appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha can check the result online by using their board exam roll number. Moreover, the results will be available through SMS alert as well. Candidates will have to send SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888 by sending WB10<space><roll number>.

Last year, 10, 84,178 students had appeared for the exam and the result was declared on June 10, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 85.49%. For other related information, candidates can check the official site of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Candidates, however, must note that only online scores can be checked online from the result portal and pass certificates will have to be collected from respective schools by the students. The details about the exam revaluation, compartmental exams and more will be updated once the results are declared. For timely update on the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results, candidates can also check our website for live updates.