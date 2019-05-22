SCERT Odisha has revealed the new examination dates for the entrance examination for admissions to Teacher Training courses offered in the state of Odisha. The examination will start from June 3rd and will go on until June 12th, 2019. The detailed examination dates and admit card for the same is expected to be released in the next few days at the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The examination was scheduled initially to be conducted from the May 18th to May 30th and the admit card for the same was issued on May 13th. However, on May 14th the institute postponed the examination and deactivated the link to download the admit card for unknown reasons.

SCERT Odisha conducts entrance examination for various teacher training course admissions offered in the state of Odisha. The courses include B.Ed. M.Ed. D.El.Ed, M.Phil, B.Ped among others.

A total number of 82 institutions conduct admissions for various teacher training courses offered by them and around 1.7 lakh candidates have applied to appear in the exam this year.

The application process for the SCERT Odisha 2019 began on April 1st and went on until April 30th, 2019. The admit card for the exam was releasedon May 13th. The Institute is yet to clarify if the admit card released on May 13th will be valid for the postponed exam or new admit cards will be issued.