SAMS Odisha has issued admit card for the SCERT Odisha 2019 entrance exam for admissions to various teacher training courses offered in the state of Odisha today, May 13th, 2019. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in,

Last week the SCERT Odisha website had issued the exam schedule. The exam will start on May 18th and will go on until May 30th, 2019. The exam schedule had also information on when PH and PWD candidates can appear for their examination. The detailed schedule can be accessed in this direct link or is as follows:

Course Name Test Date PWD/PH Candidates to be allocated B.Ed Science May 18th to May 22nd, 2019 May 19th (Only 3rd shift) B.Ed Arts May 20th to May 22nd, 2019 May 20th (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Odia) May 22nd to May 30th, 2019 May 22nd and May 24th (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Telugu) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Urdu) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) D.El.Ed (Olchiki) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) B.P.Ed May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) M.Ed May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 21st, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) B.H.Ed May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) M.Phil May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift) May 22nd, 2019 (Only 3rd shift)

The exam will be conducted batch-wise and shift-wise. The shift 1 will be conducted from 8.00 am to 9.30 am, shift 2 from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm, and shift 3 from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The candidates are expected to report at least an hour before the exam start time and the gates will close 10 minutes before the start time.

How to download SCERT Odisha 2019 exam admit card:

Visit the SCERT Odisha official website. Click on the link which says ‘Existing Students Login’. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the log-in page. Enter the mobile number and password and number shown in the image and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed from the page which needs to be printed out.

Apart from the admit card, students can also find links to take on the mock test which will help them get acquainted with the exam pattern and syllabus.

A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform and more than 1.7 lakh candidates have applied to participate in the SCERT 2019 entrance examination. The exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses like M.Ed. B.Ed. D.El.Ed, M.Phil among others.