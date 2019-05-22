Rajasthan 2019 12th result: RBSE to declare 12th Arts result today at rajresults.nic.in- LIVE UPDATE
The RBSE had declared the 12th Commerce and Science result on May 15th and now the Arts stream result will be declared.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the 12th class Arts stream result today in some time. The result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm and will be available at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The board has already declared the 12th class Science and Commerce stream result on May 15th and now the Arts stream result will be declared. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was 92.88 percent while for the commerce stream was 91.46 percent.
In 2018, the RBSE had declared the 12th Arts stream result on June 1st, 2018 and thus this year it is declaring it more than a week before the previous year. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.92%.
How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result:
1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
2. Choose your class 12th Arts stream link, once activated.
3. Enter the required details.
4. Submit and view your result.
Live updates
1:40 pm: Multiple outlets had reported yesterday that board has confirmed that the Rajasthan 2019 12th Arts stream result will be declared today at 3.00 pm.
1:30 pm: The students can keep their hall tickets ready. Once the result is declared and the link is activated, they can feed in the roll number to access their results.
1:28 pm: In 2018, the board had declared the 12th Arts result on June 1st and the students had scored a pass percentage of 88.92%.
1:27 pm: The 12th class Science and Commerce stream result has already been declared on May 15th and students scored a pass percentage of 92.88% and 91.46%, respectively.
1:26 pm: The result can be accessed at the Rajasthan board’s result website, rajresults.nic.in. The link for the result will be get activated once the result is declared which can be clicked to access the result.
1:25 pm: The Board will be declaring the Rajasthan 12th class Arts steam result today. The result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm.